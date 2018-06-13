Police growing increasingly concerned for missing man

Have your say

Police tonight say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Fleetwood man who may have travelled to Preston.

Malcolm Archer, 51, was last seen at around 8am yesterday (Tuesday June 12) in the Beach Road area of Fleetwood.

Lancashire Police believe he may have travelled to Preston in his car - a black Land Rover Freelander with the registration XX07 MAL.

"Malcolm has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5ft 10in tall of stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a chequered blue and red shirt, pale blue jeans and black Sketchers trainers. He may also be wearing a royal blue biker jacket.

Inspector Dave Forshaw of Lancashire Police: “Malcolm has not been seen since yesterday and we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen Malcolm, or his vehicle, or have any information about where he might be, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 237 of today (13th June).