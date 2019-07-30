Police find missing Preston boy, 13, who disappeared 4 days ago

Have your say

Police in Preston say they have found a missing 13 year old who went missing four days ago.

The boy was last seen opposite the Flower Bowl in Garstang Road, Brock Park, Preston at around 9am on Friday (July 26).

Police had asked people for information that could help them find him.

READ MORE >>> Chorley company commercial director who was on £75,000 a year is on trial accused of stealing thousands of pounds



Officers now say he was found today in Leyland.

They thanked the public for sharing their appeal for information.