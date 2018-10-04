Police fears over missing Georgia, 16

Preston Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a missing teenager.

Georgia Brown, 16, was last seen at her home address on Ladybank Avenue in Preston at about 10.30pm on Wednesday (October 3rd)

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with long blond curly hair, slim build. She was last seen wearing a black and white spotty top, black jeans, a Leopard print coat and suede pumps.

PC Ben Gomer, of Preston Police, said: “We are growing increasingly worried about Georgia and I would ask anyone who sees her to get in touch. I’d also urge Georgia herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0323 of October 4th.