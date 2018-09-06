Police fears for missing mum and child

Police are appealing for help tonight to trace a mother and child who have gone missing.

Brogan Helme, 24, of Langdale Road, Lancaster, was last seen about three weeks ago. She is thought to be with her son Harry who is six years old.

PC Katie McKelvie, of West police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Brogan and Harry and I would urge anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch. I would also ask Brogan herself to contact us if she sees this appeal so that we can check that she and Harry are okay as everyone is concerned about them.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0458 of today (Thursday, September 6th)