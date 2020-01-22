Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 13-year-old boy from Blackburn

Have your say

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing from Blackburn and police have issued an urgent appeal to find him.

Kuba Mackiewicz, 13, was last seen on Tuesday (January 21st) at around 9:30pm at an address on Devon Road.

Kuba is described as white, around 5ft 2ins, of slim build with short blonde spikey hair.

He was last seen wearing McKenzie grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey tracksuit top, a grey coloured bubble jacket and a dark coloured rucksack.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are extremely concerned for Kuba’s welfare, especially given his age, and need anyone who may have seen or heard from him to contact us immediately."

If you have any information about Kuba's whereabouts, call 01254 353901 or 999 quoting incident reference 191 of January 21.