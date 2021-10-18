Police "extremely concerned" for missing Preston teenager

Aaron Hickey, 16, was last seen at his home in Ashton-on-Ribble in the early hours of Friday morning (October 15).

He is thought to have taken a bag containing his belongings with him and detecrives are now becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Aaron is described as 6ft 2in of athletic build with dark blond curly hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Hickey, 16, was last seen at his home in Ashton-on-Ribble in the early hours of Friday morning (October 15)

As well as Preston he has links to Leyland and Manchester.

DI Victoria Cain of Lancashire Police said: "We are extremely concerned about Aaron and would appeal to anyone who sees him or has information about where he may be to please get in touch with us straight away.

"Please also share this appeal so we can reach as many areas as possible.

"Finally, we would urge Aaron himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in contact with us to let us know he is safe and well."

Anyone who sees Aaron or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.