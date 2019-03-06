Police divers recover body from a stream in a Lancashire park

A body has been pulled from a body of water at a park in Darwen town centre.

The body was recovered this morning (Wednesday, March 6) from a narrow stretch of the River Darwen running through Shorey Bank park.

The body was found in a tributary of the River Darwen in Shorey Bank park, Darwen.

Police were alerted after the partially submerged body was spotted by a member of the public at around 8.40am.

Police divers from the underwater search team were seen entering the water at around 10am and a blue forensics tent has been set up nearby.

Officers said the circumstances of the person's death is not known at this stage.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 8:40am this morning (Wednesday, March 6th) after a member of the public saw the body in water close to Union Street, Darwen.

"We are currently at the scene along with our colleagues from the Fire Service.

"We are at the very early stages of our investigation and at this time the identity of the body or how it has ended up in the water is unknown.

"Apologies for any disruption this may cause whilst we are there.

"We appreciate this will cause concern for local residents and we will update you when we can."

If you have any information that you feel can help the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident reference 256 of today (March 6).