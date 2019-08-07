Police discover weapons and £380,000 worth of cannabis during Southport night raid

A late night raid has uncovered weapons and dozens of cannabis plants with a value of £380,000, police said.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Cemetery Road in Southport at 11pm on Thursday, August 1.

Police found 95 cannabis plants, along with weapons.

There they found a deactivated rifle and two gas-powered air weapons and a total of 95 cannabis plants across two rooms.

Police also found "a large quantity of bagged cannabis", and estimated the combined value of the seized drugs was over £380,000.

Living near a cannabis farm:

- You might notice strange smells and sounds.

- Frequent visitors at unusual times.

- Gardening equipment being taken inside a property, like plant pots, fertiliser, fans, and industrial lighting.

- Windows sealed shut, or curtains permanently closed.

- Heat from adjoining walls.

- Birds gathering on a roof in cold weather.

Detective Inspector Cat Walsh said: “This property contained a significant amount of cannabis plants which we have now successfully stopped reaching our streets. We are now investigating the incident and would urge anyone with information to get in please get in touch.

“Cannabis cultivation can cause serious harm in our communities. Nobody wants to live next door to a property containing a cannabis farm and we would ask that if you believe someone is using a property for this purpose, please tell us so we can take positive action and find those responsible for setting them up.