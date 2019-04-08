Police declare Preston woman missing three weeks after her sudden disappearance

A 40-year-old woman, who was last seen three weeks ago, is now being treated as a missing person.

Lancashire Police said they are "growing increasingly concerned" for Keri McMenamin, who was last seen in the Preston area on or around Sunday, March 17.

Keri McMenamin, 40, was last seen in the Preston area on Sunday, March 17. Pic-Lancashire Police

The 40-year-old, from Preston, is believed to have links to the Blackburn area, but she has not been seen or heard from in three weeks.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for a female called Keri McMenamin, aged 40 years, who was last seen in the Preston area around March, 17.

"It is believed that Keri has links to the Preston and Blackburn areas."

If you have any information on Keri's whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting log number 0651/020419.