Police 'concerned for the welfare' of Burnley man, 32, who has been missing for 3 days

Lancashire Police are concerned for the welfare of a 32-year-old man who is missing from home in Burnley.



James Clarke was last seen at around 6:30pm on Saturday, January 4 in the Hollingreave Road area.



James is described as being around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

His two front teeth in the middle of the bottom row are missing.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "James was last seen wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black building rigger type pull on boots.

"Aside from Burnley, he also has links to Leeds."

If you have any information that could help please contact police immediately on 01282 472123 or 101 quoting log number 1328 of January 6.