Police chase man with samurai sword through Preston city centre

Preston police chased a man with a samurai sword through the city centre this evening.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Earlier this evening Team 1 officers responded to reports of a male brandishing a machete type weapon in the City Centre.

"Patrols flooded the area and after a short time identified a male matching the description.

"A short foot chase ensued before the male in question was detained by PC 5780 Till.

"He was found in possession of the Samurai sword in the picture and subsequently arrested.

"An excellent response by Team 1 in bringing this matter to a swift conclusion with no injuries to anyone and another dangerous weapon off the streets."