Police celebrate success after chasing down stolen car with a difference

Lancashire Police's road officers were celebrating the return of a stolen vehicle to its rightful owner last night, but that's only part of the full story.

Two nights ago the force put out an appeal for the public's help in finding a stolen black Ford C-Max that belonged to a vulnerable 80-year-old man.

They wrote on social media: "We don't ordinarily advertise stolen cars but this one made our blood boil. Stolen overnight from Fulwood, along with his TV & food, this car is owned by an 80yr old disabled man and is his lifeline. Please RT and help find it!"

A day later, the force had a breakthrough, although not of the sort they were imagining.

They tweeted: "Whilst out looking for the stolen C-Max, we've stumbled across another stolen car tucked away in a little car park in Ashton on Ribble. Will now be recovered for a full CSI examination."

And at around 2.10am yesterday morning, they had their first sighting of the stolen car as the net closed in.

They said: "We now know this vehicle was seen driving at high speed on Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall towards Leyland Road, Penwortham at 6:40am yesterday (27th Nov.) It could be in the Penwortham area or maybe came back in to Preston."

At 8pm last night, more evidence began to emerge: "We have good information to suggest this car is now on false plates. Therefore if you see any suspicious black Ford C-Max's in and around Preston then please let us know on 101. Log 148 27th refers."

And at 11pm last night they tweeted: "We've got it!!!!! Spotted by ST33 on the false plates. Pursued through the docks at Preston before it was abandoned. The icing on the cake is that @LancsPolDogUnit may have just tasted the offender as he ran away.

"We've delivered the car back to the owner. He's speechless! There are just 2 issues that we would love to resolve for him: 1. Can anyone valet/detail the car for him? It's a bit muddy and has broken glass in it. 2. Can @evanshalshawuk fix him up + deliver new number plates?

"We'd visited him earlier in the evening to make sure he was OK & to confirm his security has been upgraded. We told him we'd get it back and didn't let him down."