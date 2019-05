Have your say

Preston Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to in relation to a report of shoplifting and assault.

The alleged incidents happened at M&S, Deepdale, at 11:40am on Wednesday, April 24.

Police are asking anyone who knows the woman to come forward with information.

They are asked to email PC Cahill at 6905@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.