Police catch wanted Preston man who escaped from police custody a week ago

A man has been arrested in Preston after escaping from police custody last week.



Joshua Corey, from Ashton, was captured by officers in the Savick area of the city in the early hours of this morning (November 13).

Joshua Corey, 26, was arrested in the Savick area of Preston overnight (November 13)

The 26-year-old had been wanted by police for a number of offences which are alleged to have occurred at shops in Larches and Savick in recent weeks.

Police said Corey will be "interviewed in due course".

Last week (Tuesday November 5), police issued a public appeal to help find Corey, who had allegedly escaped lawful custody whilst being arrested.

A police spokesman said: "Last night officers on #Team5IR have located and arrested wanted 26-year-old Joshua Corey in the Savick Area.

"Corey was wanted by police for a number of offences which he will be interviewed about in due course."