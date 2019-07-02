Police calm public's fears following child abduction attempt in Garstang

Police have dismissed reports of an attempted child abduction after two men urged a young boy to climb into a van in Garstang.



On Wednesday, June 26, a six-year-old child was allegedly approached by two men in a white van at the junction of Wyre Lane and Lancaster Road.

The Garstang Community Primary School pupil had been walking home from school with his mum at around 3.30pm when the incident occurred.

According to the child's mum, the young boy had been walking ahead of her along Lancaster Road when he stopped to wait for her before crossing the road at the junction with Wyre Lane.

The woman said a white van leaving Wyre Lane stopped at the junction and two men began speaking to her son.

Raising the alarm on social media, the woman said: "The van stopped at the junction and asked him if he wanted to get in. Luckily he said no and ran back to me.

"It had gone before I could get a number plate."

The worried mum said she tried to report the incident to Lancashire Police, but she "couldn't get through".

She then contacted Garstang Community Primary School and reported her concerns to headteacher Stephanie Reeves.

Mrs Reeves reported the incident to police and parents were warned on social media to remain vigilant.

But Lancashire Police have since dismissed the reports as false.

Following an investigation, the force said it has "no reason to believe there is any ongoing risk to the public".

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of a number of reports on social media relating to the abduction of a person in the Garstang area.

"We would like to reassure the public that no abduction has taken place.

"An incident was reported to police on June 26 which has been fully investigated.

"Following this investigation we have no reason to believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

"We remain committed to keeping the public safe and would encourage that any suspicious activity is reported to us immediately via 101/999."