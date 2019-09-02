Police called to Hill Road Cemetery in Penwortham after body found

Officers were called to the cemetery on Hill Road in Penwortham after a body was found, police said.

A force spokesman confirmed that officers were called shortly after 7:20am and found the body of a man believed to be in his 40s at the scene.

Hill Road Cemetery in Penwortham.

They said the man's family had been informed, and that they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Details of the death will be passed to the Coroner's office, they said.