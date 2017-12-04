Police called after report of sexual assault

Lancashire Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault of a woman in Preston.

The incident is believed to have happened in an alleyway near to Alert Street in Ashton between 4am and 4:30am on Sunday morning (December 3).

The victim is in her 20s.

DI Warren Atkinson from Preston CID said: “We are still piecing together exactly what has happened to the woman and would like to reassure the public that we have a number of officers working on this enquiry and we have stepped up patrols in the area.

“If you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20171203-1306.”