Police bust cannabis farm in Preston

Preston police today busted a cannabis farm in Fulwood - and found a man trying to escape over the back fence.

The force have not revealed the exact location of the property, nor the value of the cannabis seized, but say there were more than 240 plants inside.

On their Facebook page, Preston police wrote: "Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been busy today after we attended an address in Fulwood and were treated with a nice surprise!

"A fully set-up cannabis farm was uncovered with in excess of 240 plants growing inside. The male occupant was even friendly enough to try and run out the back door and over the back fence without saying 'hello', it's safe to say he was quickly detained and arrested.

"He is currently sat in custody awaiting interview.

"Cannabis cultivation affects the local and wider community by often exploiting vulnerable adults and children who are involved in the dealing of such drugs. Discovering set-ups such as this allows us to take positive action against the drug trade and keeps a large amount of drugs off the streets of Preston which is worth a substantial amount of money."