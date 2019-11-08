Police bring knife arches to Preston school to help tackle the increase in knife crime

Police brought knife arches into a Preston school to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying blades.

Two knife arches and hand-held metal detectors were in situ at Fulwood Academy yesterday as students were scanned and bags searched on their way into school.

It comes after Lancashire Constabulary secured government funding to help tackle the problem of increased knife crime incidents.

Philip Grant, principal at Fulwood Academy said: “We are working closely with the Police on this initiative to ensure all students and staff come to school in a safe place to learn and work.

“Given the incidents across the region we see this as a positive step. This is a national problem and we are happy to support this on a termly basis.”

Paul McLernon, violence reduction sergeant at Lancashire Police, said: “The new metal detectors and the knife arches are part of our commitment to ensuring members of the community feel safe. It’s extremely positive to see educational establishments supporting this and working with us and we would like to see more adopt this policy.”

Police are also going into schools across the area to speak to students about carrying weapons.