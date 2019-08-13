Police at scene of wanted man on roof in Lancaster

Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Lancaster involving a man on a roof.

Eyewitnesses say tiles and other debris has been thrown from the roof of the property in Alexandra Road, Skerton.

Alexandra Road in Skerton, Lancaster. Image: Google Street View

At least 15 officers and several response vehicles are reportedly at the scene to deal with the incident.

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesman said: “We are currently at the scene of an incident in Lancaster.

“Around 10.40pm yesterday (Monday, August 12) officers attended an address in Alexandra Road to conduct a search.

“A wanted man was seen by police and made off inside the property.

“The man, in his 20s, is currently inside the address and refusing to leave.

“Specially trained officers are at the scene along with police negotiators and a cordon is in place.

“We are endeavouring to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.”