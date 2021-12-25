The assault took place around 11.40pm on Monday, November 22 when the victim - a man in 20s, and a second woman were in a takeaway on Darwen Street when they got into an altercation with a man.

When they left, heading towards Blackburn Train Station, they were followed by the man and his friends.

When the victim tried to run, he was caught by the group close to the Premier Inn hotel and assaulted.

Can you help police identify these men?

The woman who was with him managed to run to a nearby pub and seek help.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We want to speak to them after a man was assaulted in Blackburn Town Centre.

"A number of enquiries have been made since the assault and two suspects from the offending group have been identified. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the five men in the CCTV image."

DC Linda Scott, of East CID, said: “This was a shocking and cowardly attack which left the victim in a blooded state.

“We have already made a number of enquiries to identify those involved and we now need to speak to the men in the CCTV image.

“I would ask anybody with information about their identities – or the men themselves – to get in contact with police as soon as possible.”