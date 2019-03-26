Police arrest two people and recover knife and baseball bat

Have your say

Police are dealing with an incident in Penwortham and say they have recovered a knife and a baseball bat.

Reports from local residents that a man was seen chasing school children with a knife have been played down by police.

The incident in Penwortham

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said the incident happened on Liverpool Road.

The spokesperson said: "It’s looking some kind of disturbance, we have arrested two people and have recovered a knife and a baseball bat."