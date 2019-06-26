Police arrest 37-year-old man after cannabis farm is uncovered in Fulwood

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was uncovered in Fulwood.



The illegal cannabis grow was raided by Lancashire Police yesterday afternoon (June 25) at a home in Garrison Road, off Sir Tom Finney Way.

Garrison Road, Preston

Police descended on the quiet residential street, where homes command an average value of £275,677 (Zoopla), after a tip-off from the public.

After entering the property, officers found a man fleeing the home and trying to escape over the back fence.

A 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. He remains in custody.

READ MORE: Police bust cannabis farm in Preston

The cannabis farm was discovered at a home in Garrison Road, Preston on Tuesday, June 25

More than 240 plants, worth thousands of pounds, were discovered inside the living rooms and bedrooms of the spacious home.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A fully set-up cannabis farm was uncovered with in excess of 240 plants growing inside.

"The male occupant was even friendly enough to try and run out the back door and over the back fence without saying 'hello', it's safe to say he was quickly detained and arrested."

READ MORE: Preston Cannabis Club founder wants licence to manufacture drug for medicinal use

Lancashire Police said they will continue to target illegal cannabis grows that are cultivated for the purpose of selling the Class B drug on the streets.

A police spokesman said: "Cannabis cultivation affects the local and wider community by often exploiting vulnerable adults and children who are involved in the dealing of such drugs.

"Discovering set-ups such as this allows us to take positive action against the drug trade and keeps a large amount of drugs off the streets of Preston which is worth a substantial amount of money."