Police arrest 21-year-old Preston burglary suspect

A 21-year-old wanted man from Preston has been arrested in relation to a spate of burglaries.

Miguel Di Palma, who has links to the Avenham, Ribbleton, Plungington and Fishwick areas of the city, was wanted by police for a series of burglaries.

A 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man – all from Preston – have also been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft.

Di Palma was located on Sunday evening after police issued a public appeal to track him down.