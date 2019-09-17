Police are 'extremely concerned' for a missing Lancashire man who requires urgent medication

A 52-year-old man who requires daily medication is missing from home in the Rossendale Valley.

John Gorton, from Helmshore, was last seen outside Tesco in Haslingden at around 8am last Friday (September 13).

John Gorton, 52, from Helmshore, Rossendale, has been missing since last Friday (September 13)

He had been wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, dark jeans and dark shoes.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, of slim build with dark grey hair.

Police said they are 'extremely concerned' for John's welfare, as he requires regular medication which is not believed to be in his possession.

Aside from Haslingden and Helmshore, John also has links to the Bolton area where he could currently be.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 01282 472479 or alternatively 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote log LC-20190914-0722.