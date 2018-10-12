Police appeal to trace Preston man Nicholas Smith who has been missing since Wednesday

Have your say

Preston police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Preston man.

Nicholas Smith, 34, was last seen at around 11.30am on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in the Owtram Street area of the city.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with short, sandy-coloured hair. He has a number of tattoos and was wearing a grey, possibly blue hooded top at the time of his disappearance.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Nicholas has been missing for several days now and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“I would urge anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.

“Furthermore, I would ask Nicholas, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and let us know he is ok.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0566.