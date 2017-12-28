Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with fatal hit and run

Police have appealed for help in tracing a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run

Susan Shaw, 47, was knocked down in High Street, Rishton, at 5.50pm on Boxing Day by a Vauxhall Corsa which failed to stop. She suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

Damian Raeburn, 31

Lancashire police now want to speak to Damien Raeburn in connection with their investigation.

Raeburn, 31, is white, 5ft 10in, and of medium build with short brown hair. He has links to Accrington and Rishton.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 1204 of December 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.