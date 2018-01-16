Police appeal to find missing Gisburn teenager

Have your say

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Officers believe Jamie Norman is missing from Gisburn, Ribble Valley, and is believed to frequent Blackburn and Preston, but is originally from the Liverpool area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are asking for assistance in locating Jamie.

"Jamie is a white male, 5ft. 7ins. tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair and a Liverpool accent. He was last seen wearing a grey North Face tracksuit, black jacket, grey Nike Air Max trainers, and usually wears a cap.

"Please call Lancashire Police on 101 with any information or sightings, quoting log number 0248 of 10th January."