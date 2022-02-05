Police said they received two reports a goose had been tied to the back of a Ford Transit Connect van in the Elswick/Tanhouse area.

Both incidents allegedly occurred on Wednesday (February 2), prompting officers to urge any eyewitnesses to come forward.

"South Rural Taskforce officers are appealing for any other witnesses who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this distressing incident," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goose was reportedly dragged across the road after being tied to the back of a van in Skelmersdale (Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels)

"Please quote LC-20220203-1167 or email [email protected] if you have any information."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.