Police appeal for witnesses after goose 'tied to van and dragged' around Skelmersdale
A goose was reportedly dragged across the road after being tied to the back of a van in Skelmersdale.
Police said they received two reports a goose had been tied to the back of a Ford Transit Connect van in the Elswick/Tanhouse area.
Both incidents allegedly occurred on Wednesday (February 2), prompting officers to urge any eyewitnesses to come forward.
"South Rural Taskforce officers are appealing for any other witnesses who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of this distressing incident," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"Please quote LC-20220203-1167 or email [email protected] if you have any information."
