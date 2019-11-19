Police appeal for help as officers investigate fight outside city centre pub

A man is wanted following a violent brawl outside a city centre pub in Preston.

Police said the fight occurred four months ago outside The Twelve Tellers pub in Church Street.

Officers were called to a fight between two men close to the Wetherspoon pub at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, July 30.

But before police arrived at the scene, one of the men had made off.

Police believe the suspect has been caught on CCTV and are now hoping the public can help identify him.

A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in connection with an affray in Preston.

"Police were called at around 3.25pm on July 30 to reports two men were fighting close to the Twelve Tellers bar in Church Street.

"Officers attended the scene with one man, aged in his 30s, spoken to.

"Following CCTV enquiries, detectives are keen to speak to a second man (pictured) in connection with the affray.

"Officers have been trying to identify him since the incident and now want the public’s help to find him."

Det Con Deborah Parkinson, of Lancashire Police, added: "We are keen to speak to this man and would urge anyone who knows who he is to come forward.

"If you can assist our enquiries, please contact us."

Anyone with information can call (01257) 246175 or email 3935@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0922 of July 30.