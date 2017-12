Have your say

Police say they are becoming increasingly worried about a 42-year-old woman missing from her home in Preston.

Selene Craven has been missing from her home in Ingol, Preston, since 4.30pm today.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "We're increasingly worried about Selene as she may be poorly and need medical assistance.

"Selene is 5ft 3ins, large build, and may be wearing a brown coat.

"Anyone with info should call 101 with log ref. LC-20171228-0917."