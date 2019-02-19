Police appeal for film footage in Rosie Darbyshire investigation

Have your say

Police investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Preston woman have appealed for CCTV or dash cam footage.

The body of mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire was found on the pavement in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, in the early hours of Thursday, February 7.

Detectives piecing together Rosie's last movements are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Det chief inspector Geoff Hurst, from Lancashire's Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: "As part of our on-going investigation we are looking into the circumstances leading up to Rosie’s death.

"We know that this has had a huge impact on the local community, and it is people in the community that may unknowingly have information or images that could help.

"If you live in the Moor Nook area of Preston, particularly on or close to Pope Lane or Village Drive and you have working CCTV or a dash cam, please review it as it could be really important.

"Similarly, if you were driving in the area at the time, we need to speak to you. We are keen to get any footage of people in the area between the hours of 12 and 2am."

Police were called at 2am on Thursday, February 7, to a report of an altercation on Pope Lane in the Moor Nook area.

Emergency Services attended and found Rosie's body on a pavement close to the junction with Village Drive.

She had been subjected to a brutal and sustained assault.

A subsequent post mortem examination revealed Rosie died as a result of serious head injuries.

Rosie's boyfriend Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, is in custody charged with her murder.

A plea and case management hearing is now due to take place at Preston Crown Court on Friday, April 12.

A trial is set to begin on Monday, June 3.