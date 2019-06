Have your say

Police are looking for information regarding a burglary at a plumbers' merchants in Chorley.

It happened at City Plumbing Supplies, North Street on Wednesday, May 1 and officers say they want to speak to the men pictured here in relation to the incident.

Anyone who can help should contact PC 8550 Burnside via email at 8550@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference LC-20190501-1296