Police appeal as girl is grabbed in city park

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenager was grabbed in Preston.

The 16 year old girl was walking through Smiths Recreational Ground, between Selbourne Street and George Street at about 5.10am on Friday, December 1, when she was approached by man who grabbed her arm.

The man, described as Asian, let go and made off when a cyclist rode past.

The victim was left shocked but unhurt.

Police are investigating but the motive for the incident remains unclear at this stage.

Detective Sgt Ian Moore, of Preston CID, said: “I would appeal for any witnesses, in particular the cyclist who rode past, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0522 of December 1st.