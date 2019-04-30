Police appeal after watches worth £155k stolen from Lancaster jewellers

Police are appealing for information after watches worth £155,000 were stolen from a Lancaster jewellers.

The incident occurred at the Banks Lyon shop in Church Street at around 9.36pm on Thursday April 25, when two offenders entered the store and stole around 40 high value watches.

Brands of watch stolen include Rolex, Breitling, Bremont and IWC.

The offenders, both men, were wearing light clothing and were carrying rucksacks.

Police would now like to speak to anyone with information about the incident.

DI Andy Ellis of Lancaster Police said: “If you have information about this incident, or think you know who did it, we would ask you to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly if you were in the area at the time and saw anything that seemed odd or a bit suspicious, please call us to tell us what you saw.”

Anybody with information is asked to ring us on 101, quoting log number 1441 of April 25th