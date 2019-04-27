Police appeal after road rage and assault allegations in Garstang

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to two violent incidents in Garstang which occurred within minutes of each other.

Officers say the first was an alleged assault outside the Market Hall on the High Street at around 3pm on Thursday April 18.

Between 10 and 15 minutes later an alleged road rage incident happened on Croston Road, Garstang.

Two males who were believed to have been involved have been interviewed by police.

"We are aware several members of the public intervened at both incidents," said a police spokesman.

"If this was you could you please contact Garstang Police by email on either christopher.banks@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or anne.anderson@lancashire.pnn.police.uk