Police in Lancashire are appealing for witnesses to an assault over the weekend.

The incident took place at 2am on Sunday morning (March 4) in Switch Nightclub in Market Place, where the victim was headbutted.

In a statement on social media, Preston Police said that although an arrest has been made, they would like to speak with anyone that witnessed the assault.

Anyone with any information can email 3912@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting SA1803870.