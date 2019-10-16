Police appeal after motorist threatened by two men on an off-road bike in Preston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was threatened in Preston.

It is believed to have happened at around 6pm on Monday October 14 on New Hall Lane close to Price Check.

A white Skoda was travelling along the road in the direction of the city centre, when an orange off road motorbike pulled up alongside it. As it did, threats were directed at the occupants of the car.

The Skoda took a left turn down a side street and the bike followed.

The rider of the bike is described as wearing a grey hoodie with the drawstrings pulled around his head and his passenger was wearing a black puffer jacket.

It is unknown what direction the vehicles headed in.

DC Abid Majid of Preston Police, said: “We’re working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed it.

“We know New Hall Lane was busy at the time so please cast your minds back to Monday. If you saw anything suspicious or either of the vehicles described or likewise have any relevant dash cam footage, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1213 of 14 October.