Police appeal after Morecambe shooting

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Morecambe.

Officers want to speak to Daniel Simpson, 25, as part of an investigation into the incident on December 2 last year.

Police were called by the ambulance service around 12.30am on Saturday, December 2, where paramedics were treating a 29-year-old woman with serious facial injuries.

Detectives believe a shotgun had been discharged through her window in Buttermere Avenue, hitting the woman in the face. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Simpson has connections both in Lancashire and the Bradford area of West Yorkshire.

Detective Chief Inspector Becky Smith, of West CID, said: “We need to trace Daniel Simpson as part of our on-going investigation into this incident and I would urge anyone with information on where he might be to get in touch with us. I would also ask Simpson himself to contact us if he sees this appeal so we can arrange to speak with him.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0035 of December 2nd (2017) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.