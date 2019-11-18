Police appeal after men assaulted after night out in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Lancaster.

Three men, aged 21 and 22, were walking along Penny Street when they were approached by two unknown males at around 3am on Thursday November 14.

The males assaulted two of the men, with one sustaining serious facial injuries which requires surgery.

The two suspects then ran off in different directions.

The first is described as wearing a white hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms and the second wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

DC Hannah Entwistle of Lancaster CID said: “This is a serious assault, which left one man requiring surgery.

“We need to find the people responsible and would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you saw the assault itself or anything suspicious in the area, please call us.”

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log number 113 of 14th November.