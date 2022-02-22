Police appeal after man's jaw broken in four places in 'vicious' attack in Morecambe
Police are appealing to identify a man captured on CCTV in connection with a serious assault in Morecambe.
Around 4am on February 12, a man in his 30s was attacked in Queen Street.
The victim’s jaw was broken in four places and later needed surgery at hospital.
Following CCTV enquiries, police want to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.
Det Con Sam Ripley, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries.
“We have reviewed CCTV from the area and would like to speak to this man as part of our investigation.
“If this is you, or you recognise the man pictured, please come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1000 of February 12.