Police appeal after man's jaw broken in four places in 'vicious' attack in Morecambe

Around 4am on February 12, a man in his 30s was attacked in Queen Street.

The victim’s jaw was broken in four places and later needed surgery at hospital.

Following CCTV enquiries, police want to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Det Con Sam Ripley, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

“We have reviewed CCTV from the area and would like to speak to this man as part of our investigation.

“If this is you, or you recognise the man pictured, please come forward.”