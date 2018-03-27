Police appeal after man threatened with knife

Preston police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife.

Police tonight released these images of two men they would like to speak to after reports of a man being threatened on Wellington Road in Ashton-on-Ribble on Saturday, March 10.

A spokesman for Preston police said: "We'd like to speak with these men following a male being threatened with a knife at approximately 3pm. The males were believed to make their way to the Watery Lane area shortly afterwards.

"If you recognise either of these men or witnessed the incident please telephone 101 or email PC Astbury on 730@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or should you wish to pass information anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting SA1804319."