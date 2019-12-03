Police appeal after man is attacked outside Preston takeaway

A man is wanted by police after an unprovoked assault outside a takeaway in Preston city centre.



The assault took place in Ranchers takeaway in Church Street at around 2am on September 14.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an unprovoked assault that happened at Ranchers Takeaway in Church Street, Preston at around 2am on September 14. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said the male victim suffered "nasty injuries to his face" in the attack.

Officers investigating the assault have shared a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

PC Cobey said: "We want to speak to the man in this CCTV still in connection with an unprovoked assault that occurred at Ranchers Takeaway on Church Street in Preston, where a man received some nasty injuries to his face.

"It happened at around 2am on September 14, 2019. We believe that the person in the images could have information that will help our enquiries."

If you recognise the individual in the image, please email PC Cobley on 6409@lancashire.pnn.police.uk