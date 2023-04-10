Police appeal after man has ear bitten in Garstang pub assault
Police are appealing for information after an assault took place which left a man needing surgery for a serious injury to his ear.
Officers were called to reports of an assault at the Kings Arms, High Street, in Garstang, at around 12.30am on Saturday (April 8), whereby a 19-year-old man sustained a serious bite injury to his ear, requiring surgery.Police are now looking to speak to the man pictured, who they believe may be able to assist us with their enquiries.
“This was a horrific attack which left a man requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries,” a spokesman said.
Anyone who can help should contact police on 101. You can also contact independent UK charity Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111 or onloine at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/