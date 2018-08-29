Police appeal after Lancashire doctor is assaulted in his medical practice

Have your say

A police appeal has been launched after a doctor was assaulted in his medical practice in Lancashire.

Police were called around 1.55pm on Thursday, June 14, following reports of an assault in Pritchard Street, Blackburn.

A man had entered the Oswalds Health Centre and punched a doctor.

The doctor, who is a man in his 50s, suffered a cut to his ear during the attack, with the offender making off from the scene.

Following CCTV enquiries police want to identify the man pictured above in connection with the offence.

PC Keely Powell, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have for some time now been trying to identify this man, but at this stage have had no success.

“He is wanted in connection with an assault on a doctor. He is wearing a distinctive top and we hope someone can identify him.

“If you recognise him, please come forward and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3996@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0778 of June 14.