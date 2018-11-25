Police appeal after crash that left Lancashire OAP in critical condition

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash that left a man in his 60s in a critical condition.

Officers were called at 3pm yesterday to reports of a two -vehicle collision on Manchester Road at the junction of Newton Drive, Accrington.

A Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Insignia were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Nissan – a man in his 60s – suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A man who was a passenger in the Nissan suffered a broken leg and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Vauxhall sustained minor injuries.

A child passenger in the back of the car was taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around seven hours to facilitate collision investigation.

Sergeant Tracey Ward of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “This has happened on a main road on a busy Saturday afternoon. If you witnessed the collision or have any dash cam footage, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote log number 895 of 24th November.