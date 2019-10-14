Police and fire crews search River Ribble near Avenham Park

Have your say

Emergency services are searching the River Ribble in Preston this morning (October 14).



The police water rescue unit entered the river near the Pavilion cafe in Avenham Park at 11am.

Two boats, a fire engine and an ambulance are at the scene near the Pavilion cafe in Avenham Park

It has since headed upriver towards Frenchwood and Walton-le-Dale, whilst a second police boat is being prepared for launch.

Fire crews and an ambulance have also recently arrived at the scene in Avenham Park.

It is not known at this stage what type of incident the emergency services are responding to.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...