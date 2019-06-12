"Please don't forget about my son", pleads desperate mum of Preston man who disappeared 8 months ago

A woman from Preston whose son has been missing for eight months has issued an urgent plea for information on his whereabouts.



Steven Durand, 31, from Preston, went missing from his home in Hornby Avenue on October 19 last year.

Steven Durand, 31, has not been seen in 8 months after going missing on October 20, 2018

Officers investigating his disappearance have since established that his last known movements were in the Manchester/Salford areas.

The last confirmed sighting of Steven was on October 20 - eight months ago - at the Premier Store in Agecroft Road, Swinton.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Steven's mum has been left devastated by his disappearance. Today (June 12), Christine Durand has gone public with an emotional plea for her son's safe return.

Steven Durand, 31, was last seen in Salford on October 20, 2018 after taking a train from Chorley on October 19. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Desperate for news of his whereabouts and welfare, Steven's mum is urging people to cast their minds back to the days following his disappearance.

"Please don't forget about him", pleads Christine.

"Steven suffers from mental health issues but is a very kind soul and will talk to anyone", continued Steven's heartbroken mum.

"I’d ask that people think back to those dates in October and have a really good think if they were in the Chorley or Manchester areas.

The last sighting of Steven was on October 20, 2018 when he was filmed on CCTV visiting the Premier store in Agecroft Road, Swinton, Salford

"Did you see my son or even have a conversation with him?

"Steven has been gone for eight months now and my one plea is that people don’t forget about him.

"Every month that passes is another without my son and another month of pain and worry."

Steven is described as mixed race, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with cropped dark hair.

He is mixed-race and walks with a noticeable limp due to having cerebral palsy. Steven also has links to the Preston and Chorley areas.

Despite several public appeals for information, he has not been seen since 20 October.

Following Mrs Durand's plea for help, police are making a fresh bid for any information that might help locate Steven.

This is what police know so far....

A timeline of Steven Durand's last movements

Police enquiries have established that Steven's last know movements are as follows:

- Steven was first reported as missing from the Hornby Avenue area of Preston on October 28 last year.

- Steven’s card was last used at a cash machine in Chorley town centre at around 2pm on October 19.



- It is believed Steven then travelled by train from Chorley to Manchester later that day (October 19).



- At around 7am on October 20, Steven was seen on CCTV at Bargain Booze on Bolton Road in Salford.



- Later that morning at 11am, Steven was again recorded on CCTV visiting the Premier store on Agecroft Road, Swinton.

- The Premier store CCTV footage is the last confirmed sighting of Steven. He has not been seen or heard from since.

What do the police say?

DC Jon Quinn of Preston Police said: “Steven’s disappearance is of great concern for us and we are doing all we can to find him but we need the public’s help.

"Somebody must know something and I’d urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it is, to make contact with us today."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0820 of October 28.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.