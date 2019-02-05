PICTURES: Preston grandad's despair at Ribbleton flytipping shame

Pictures today show the dirty nappies and stinking domestic rubbish dumped by careless residents behind their homes.



A year on from a frustrated grandad’s plea for grotty ginnels around Ribbleton to be cleared, torn black bags of rotting rubbish remain an eyesore in several areas, including West View.

Flytipping cost the city £360,000 between 2016 and 2017.

Rubbish dumped in Preston alleyways



Grandad-of-seven Kenny Deverson, 63, of Waverley Road, Ribbleton, became the ‘caretaker’ of his own ginnel between Waverley Road and Dymock Road, encouraging neighbours to keep it clean.



He is urging other residents to adopt a similar approach in caring for their environment - and has called on Preston City Council to make it mandatory for residents to take their bins in within two days of collections.



He says: “I have found when bins are left out it doesn’t take long for people to start flytipping again, it is escalating in this area and the council have only one or two environmental officers.



“I have seen several rats feeding on the rubbish.

Rubbish dumped in Preston alleyways



“The council promised things would be put in place, but it never happened.



“In one respect I sympathise with the local authority, but it doesn’t cost anything to remind landlords - and in turn tenants - of their obligations and responsibilities.



“My ginnel is spotless - everyone takes their bin in. “I’m annoyed that others don’t seem to have moved forward.”

Rubbish dumped in Preston alleyways

A council spokesman said: “It’s disappointing that some residents don’t take responsibility for their household waste and leave extra items or bags beside their bins, which they are aware won’t be collected by the crews. Larger households can make a request for larger bins to deal with this issue, which will be assessed on an individual basis.



“ We also offer a bulky waste collection service, but often find these items are also dumped in alleyways. This again spoils the environment for those residents like Mr Deverson who takes pride in where he lives.



“Incidents of other flytipping across the city can be reported via the council’s website and officers will investigate and remove, using enforcement powers where evidence of those responsible is found.”