Phone box destroyed in Preston as police urge parents to check where their children are
Teenage yobs destroyed a phone box in Preston, prompting police to urge parents to "check where their children are at night".
Officers responded to reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in Broadgate on Wednesday night (October 6).
It was discovered a phone box at the junction with Liverpool Road and Fishergate Hill had been smashed by a group of youths on arrival.
Pictures taken by police show the telephone booth lying on the road after being ripped up from the pavement.
Detectives believe the group responsible were around 13 to 16-years-old, prompting a plea to parents to tell their children about the consequences of their actions.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you know where your children are at night?
"Last night we received reports of youth antisocial behaviour and criminal damage which was caused to this phone box on Broadgate.
"Please speak to your children about the consequences of their actions."
Officers said an investigation was ongoing and CCTV in the area was being reviewed to identify those responsible,
If you have any information that may help police with their enquiries, call 101 or visit doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.
